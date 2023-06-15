© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Zoom webinar for incoming UW students disrupted by "racist and vulgar" language

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jeff Victor
Published June 15, 2023 at 3:19 PM MDT
A stone building called Old Main on the University of Wyoming campus in the summer
CC BY-SA 3.0
/
Thecoldmidwest

A virtual Zoom event for incoming University of Wyoming (UW) students was disrupted by "racist and vulgar" language, according to a campus-wide email from President Ed Seidel.

More than 200 incoming students were attending the webinar. The email said that the campus community has a moral responsibility to "root out racism."

"On behalf of UW, we apologize to these incoming students and will redouble our efforts around cybersecurity practices to prevent similar incidents from happening again," Seidel wrote.

There's no evidence the attacker was an incoming student or connected to the university, but Seidel said UW police are investigating it further.

This is not the first time a virtual UW event has been disrupted in this way. Another attacker — who was never identified — "Zoom-bombed" a Black History Month event in 2021 with racist, violent, and sexually graphic images and videos.

UW IT sent a follow-up communication to campus, directing anyone who might be hosting a virtual event to a page with safety recommendations.

Jeff Victor
Jeff is a part-time reporter for Wyoming Public Media, as well as the owner and editor of the Laramie Reporter, a free online news source providing in-depth and investigative coverage of local events and trends.
See stories by Jeff Victor
