Rock Springs is planning a Pride event in June

Rock Springs is planning their first Pride event in June this year.

Chad Banks is one of the event organizers. He said there is a pretty substantial LGBTQ+ community in the city.

“Visibility is incredibly important, particularly for other members of the community to know that we're there, that it's a safe community, and that we're welcoming, and especially even for the younger folks who may be unsure about themselves,” said Banks.

Banks said a day raising awareness in the community can help do this. The event is welcome to all ages and families, and Banks said he hopes it will be community driven.

“One of the ideas that we thought was sort of interesting that the committee agreed to sort of move forward with was a dog and cat show. So that again, is more community driven and more community minded and family oriented,” said Banks. “So those are the kind of directions we're going. I'm sure we'll also look at some live music opportunities.”

Banks said they are still planning the event. Once it is more finalized they will need to get an approval from the city council to host it on South Main Street. Casper, Lander, Riverton, Laramie and Jackson all have annual Pride events.