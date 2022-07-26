Lawsuit challenges Wyoming’s trigger abortion law

Six plaintiffs are suing to try to keep Wyoming’s trigger abortion law from being enforced. The plaintiffs are Danielle Johnson, a nurse and certified sexual assault examiner in Teton County, WY; Dr. Giovannina Anthony, an abortion provider in Teton County, WY; Dr. Rene Hinkle, an OB-GYN specialist in Laramie County, WY affiliated with Cheyenne

Women’s Clinic; Wellspring Health Access (named in the complaint as Circle of Hope), an organization working to open a new reproductive health care clinic that will provide abortion care in Casper; Kathleen Dow, a student at the University of Wyoming College of Law and a practicing

Conservative Jew.

The suit said the trigger law goes against Wyoming’s constitution that they say leaves health care decisions up to the individual. It also says it would do irreparable harm to abortion providers who wouldn’t be able to provide essential care and that it forces those seeking abortions to get care out of state.

Anthony said in a statement that the law will do a lot of harm.

“The Wyoming Abortion Ban is having and will continue to have a devastating impact on Wyoming patients who need an abortion and/or abortion related healthcare services...I am gravely concerned about the effect that the Wyoming Abortion Ban will have on Wyoming patients’ emotional, physical and financial wellbeing,” Anthony said.

The case has been filed in Teton County district court and asks for a temporary injunction.