Yellowstone entrance roads closed

Due to heavy weekend rains, flooding, rock and mudslides, all inbound traffic to Yellowstone National Park is temporarily closed. Park officials said the closure will likely last until Wednesday. They add that power is out in multiple locations and they say that some roads will take a while to repair. Yellowstone officials add that multiple roads in the southern portion of the park are on the verge of being flooded. They say they are concerned that day use travelers could get stranded inside the park. Yellowstone officials note that rain is expected for several days and future visitors should stay up to date on road conditions.

To stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone:

Visit Park Roads .

. To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message.