Wyoming Public Radio wins three regional Edward R. Murrow awards

Wyoming Public Radio has won three regional Edward R. Murrow awards in the categories of Hard News, Excellence in Sound, and News Documentary.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism. They are considered among the most prestigious awards in broadcast and digital news.

Bob Beck won the Hard News category for his story on last fall’s special legislative session called Despite failures, many Wyoming lawmakers say the special session against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates was necessary.

Melodie Edwards won the Excellence in Sound category for her story The boundaries moved: How the Spanish vaquero became the American cowboy.

The Modern West podcast won the Documentary category for The Great Dying: Shall Furnish Medicine Part 1.

Since 2005 Wyoming Public Radio has won a combination of 30 regional and national Murrow awards. Broadcast and digital news outlets in Wyoming compete against commercial and non-commercial stations in Region 3, which includes New Mexico, Colorado and Arizona. WPR competes in the small market category.

