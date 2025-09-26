© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wright’s air quality will be monitored downwind of oil and gas activity

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published September 26, 2025 at 11:48 AM MDT
A small white trailer with a radio tower on top, and cloudy skies in the distance.
Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality
One of Wyoming DEQ's mobile air quality testing units.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The town of Wright will have its air quality monitored for the next year or so. This comes after a national group gave the air a failing grade.

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Air Quality Division (AQD) put a mobile testing unit at the Cottonwood Elementary School soccer field, which is downwind of oil and gas operations.

“This placement enables AQD to evaluate pollutant levels and better understand the environmental impact on Wright and its surrounding communities,” according to a DEQ press release.

Wright is in the northeast corner of Wyoming in Campbell County and is in the heart of the area’s oil and gas infrastructure. The county recently received an ‘F’ air quality grade from the American Lung Association. The national group based it on the area’s number of high ozone and particle pollution days.

“If you live in Campbell County, the air you breathe may put your health at risk,” according to the American Lung Association.

The DEQ’s daily air quality data will be available in real time on their website. It’ll show levels for nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, ozone, carbon monoxide and methane/non-methane hydrocarbons.

DEQ’s mobile testing units are rotated periodically around the state and typically stay in place for a year.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy oil and gas industryair qualityCampbell County
Caitlin Tan
Leave a tip: ctan@uwyo.edu
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
See stories by Caitlin Tan