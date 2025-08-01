Wyoming’s Brian Nesvik takes helm of nation’s wildlife agency

The U.S. Congress has confirmed a longtime leader of Wyoming wildlife to oversee the nation’s, as director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).

The U.S. Senate voted to confirm Brian Nesvik in a 54 to 43 vote. Pres. Trump nominated the former Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) director back in February.

Nesvik retired as WGFD director in September. While he spent 30 years in different positions in the state agency, most recently, he oversaw several hot-button issues as director. The state drafted its recommendations for updating sage grouse protections, finalized plans to reduce elk dependence on feedgrounds, re-imagined mule deer and pronghorn hunting after one of Western Wyoming’s most brutal winters , and dealt with a wolf torture incident in Sublette County that received global backlash.

Nesvik also unsuccessfully advocated to remove Grizzly bears from the threatened species list . Although the bear’s status could still change. A resolution to remove the bear from the list passed through Congress’s Natural Resources Committee in mid July .

Nesvik worked closely with Governor Mark Gordon who referred to Nesvik as a “friend” when news broke about the nomination.

“I am delighted that my friend – who was looking forward to more pack trips, fishing and hunting – answered the call to serve his country again in this important capacity,” Gordon said in a Feb. press release .

Nesvik will now lead the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which was supported in a press release from Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) shortly after the Aug. 1 vote.

"Brian Nesvik is a breath of fresh air who will excel in his new role leading the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service," said Lummis. "As demonstrated during the confirmation process , Brian brings a proven and impressive track record from Wyoming, where he effectively collaborated with federal, state, and local partners to achieve important conservation goals.”

The federal agency oversees conservation of the nation’s fish and wildlife and their habitat on public lands. Specifically, the director is charged with “ furthering the White House’s priorities .” Under Trump, that likely includes opening up more public land to fossil fuel activity .

During Nesvik’s confirmation hearing in March, he told senators that there are immediate and transformational opportunities in Pres. Trump’s “America First” agenda that he hopes to apply to the USFWS.

“Improving the Service’s interactions with the public, simplifying regulations, accelerating permitting with technology, and relying more on education, voluntary compliance, and verification,” he told senators on the Committee on Environment and Public Works.

Conservation groups have pushed back on confirming Nesvik to the federal seat, largely pointing out his handling of the wolf incident and track record on grizzly bears. In an Aug. 1 press release, the Center for Biological Diversity echoed this and called out the senators supporting Nesvik.

“In voting for Nesvik, Sens. Heinrich and Rosen — the only two Democratic senators to join Republicans — just voted to accelerate extinction,” said Stephanie Kurose, deputy director of government affairs for the group. “Nesvik is a yes-man who will rubber-stamp Trump’s anti-wildlife agenda, no questions asked. Instead of upholding the Fish and Wildlife Service’s mission of protecting endangered species, he’s going to clear the way for their demise.”

Now that the Senate has confirmed Nesvik, he can assume his role leading the USFWS, according to the senate confirmation process explained by the Campaign Legal Center .