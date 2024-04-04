Nesvik retiring as Wyoming Game and Fish Director 

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will soon see a change in leadership.

The agency announced Wednesday that Director Brian Nesvik will retire in September. He was appointed to the role in 2019 by Gov. Mark Gordon. Prior to that, Nesvik wore many different hats, starting as a game warden in the Laramie Region in ‘95.

As director, Nesvik has faced some controversial wildlife issues, like a brutal winter that killed off about two-thirds of the prized Wyoming Range mule deer herd and navigating the agency’s new plan for managing elk feedgrounds. Nesvik also testified before Congress last year to remove Endangered Species Act protections for grizzly bears.

“It has been a privilege to work with dedicated, passionate professionals who are committed to conserving wildlife, serving our citizens and preserving Wyoming’s heritage,” Nesvik said in a press release.

Now the work begins to find a new director. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will select three candidates and Gordon will narrow it down to his final choice.