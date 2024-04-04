© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Nesvik retiring as Wyoming Game and Fish Director 

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published April 4, 2024 at 4:16 PM MDT
A man in a suit stands in front of a navy blue Wyoming Game and Fish Department banner.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department
Brian Nesvik

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will soon see a change in leadership.

The agency announced Wednesday that Director Brian Nesvik will retire in September. He was appointed to the role in 2019 by Gov. Mark Gordon. Prior to that, Nesvik wore many different hats, starting as a game warden in the Laramie Region in ‘95.

As director, Nesvik has faced some controversial wildlife issues, like a brutal winter that killed off about two-thirds of the prized Wyoming Range mule deer herd and navigating the agency’s new plan for managing elk feedgrounds. Nesvik also testified before Congress last year to remove Endangered Species Act protections for grizzly bears.

“It has been a privilege to work with dedicated, passionate professionals who are committed to conserving wildlife, serving our citizens and preserving Wyoming’s heritage,” Nesvik said in a press release.

Now the work begins to find a new director. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will select three candidates and Gordon will narrow it down to his final choice.
