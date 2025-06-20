Game and Fish seeks input on otters and commercially guided fishing boat regulations

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) is looking for public comment about regulation changes prompted by two new laws passed this session.

Earlier this year, lawmakers voted to reclassify otters as nongame wildlife . The change doesn’t create a hunting or trapping season, but it does give Game and Fish the ability to manage the critters on a more case-by-case basis. That could look like relocation or even euthanization, in the case of conflicts with landowners.

Otter-related changes are located in a new draft of Chapter 52 , “Take of Nongame Wildlife from within Wyoming.” Proposed revisions also include guidelines for reporting or turning over unintentionally taken otters.

The WGFD press release says other changes to Chapter 52 “clarify requirements for reporting and tagging unintentionally taken gray and swift foxes to aid in species management” and update scientific names for different reptile and amphibian species.

Another law passed this session gave WGFD the ability to regulate commercially guided fishing boats and trailers . The new draft regulation would establish registration requirements and annual fees: $600 for the first boat and $100 for the next four.

It would also set up a sticker registration system for boats and trailers.

Public meetings about the two topics are scheduled in towns across the state throughout June and July. Comments can also be submitted online or mailed to the agency’s office in Casper at the following address:

Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Attn: Regulations

3030 Energy Lane

Casper, WY 82604