© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Game and Fish seeks input on otters and commercially guided fishing boat regulations

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hannah Habermann
Published June 20, 2025 at 4:38 PM MDT
A logo of a gold badge, with a blue circle inside it that says “Wyoming Game and Fish Department.” Inside the blue circle is a leaping antelope.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) is looking for public comment about regulation changes prompted by two new laws passed this session.

Earlier this year, lawmakers voted to reclassify otters as nongame wildlife. The change doesn’t create a hunting or trapping season, but it does give Game and Fish the ability to manage the critters on a more case-by-case basis. That could look like relocation or even euthanization, in the case of conflicts with landowners.

Otter-related changes are located in a new draft of Chapter 52, “Take of Nongame Wildlife from within Wyoming.” Proposed revisions also include guidelines for reporting or turning over unintentionally taken otters.

The WGFD press release says other changes to Chapter 52 “clarify requirements for reporting and tagging unintentionally taken gray and swift foxes to aid in species management” and update scientific names for different reptile and amphibian species.

Another law passed this session gave WGFD the ability to regulate commercially guided fishing boats and trailers. The new draft regulation would establish registration requirements and annual fees: $600 for the first boat and $100 for the next four.

It would also set up a sticker registration system for boats and trailers.

Public meetings about the two topics are scheduled in towns across the state throughout June and July. Comments can also be submitted online or mailed to the agency’s office in Casper at the following address:

Wyoming Game and Fish Department
Attn: Regulations
3030 Energy Lane
Casper, WY 82604

The deadline to weigh in is July 31. The agency’s commission will review written comments prior to its meeting in Lander on Sept. 9 and 10.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy Wyoming Game and Fish DepartmentWyoming LegislatureRiver OttersFishingregulationspublic commentpublic meetings
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.

Have a question or a tip? Reach out to hhaberm2@uwyo.edu. Thank you!
See stories by Hannah Habermann

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content