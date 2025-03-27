© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Nesvik says he sees opportunity in Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda at FWS confirmation hearing

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet,
Caitlin Tan
Published March 27, 2025 at 12:16 PM MDT
A white man wearing a suit and tie sits at a desk covered with binders, water glasses, a nameplate reading "Brian Nesvik" and a laptop.
Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works
Brian Nesvik reads his opening remarks at his confirmation hearing on March 26, 2025.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Brian Nesvik, Wyoming’s former Game and Fish director, faced questions from U.S. senators at his confirmation hearing on March 26 to become the next head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS).

Nesvik said in his opening remarks that there are immediate and transformational opportunities in Pres. Trump’s “America First” agenda that he hopes to apply to the agency that oversees conservation of the nation’s fish and wildlife and their habitat on public lands.

“Improving the Service’s interactions with the public, simplifying regulations, accelerating permitting with technology, and relying more on education, voluntary compliance, and verification,” he told senators on the Committee on Environment and Public Works.

Nesvik’s nomination comes after 30 years with Wyoming Game and Fish. He oversaw Wyoming’s management of sensitive species, like sage grouse and mule deer, trying to balance their habitat with an eye toward energy development. He unsuccessfully advocated to remove grizzly bears from the threatened species list.

One conservation group, Western Watersheds Project, is pushing back on his nomination because of this track record.

If Nesvik passes his confirmation vote in the Senate, he’ll follow Montana’s Martha Williams in the role.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy U.S. Fish and Wildlife ServiceBrian Nesvikwildlifesage grouse
