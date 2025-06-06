Hundreds of coal seams are on fire in northeast Wyoming. Counties want them mapped

Northeast Wyoming is known for its rich coal deposits, which is a problem when wildfires spark and ignite the coal seams. When wind hits those seams, they can light up surrounding grasses and cause more wildfires.

Cory Cheguis is a fire warden just over the state line in Montana’s Custer County, and he’s dealt with coal seam fires in his area. As first reported by the Gillette News Record , Cheguis spoke at a Campbell County commissioner meeting May 22, and said that last year’s wildfires in both states were substantial .

“I'm not gonna just throw numbers at the wall,” Cheguis said at a recent commissioner meeting, “but I bet you got 215 new coal seams burning across these three counties here.”

Cheguis was referencing Sheridan, Johnson and Campbell counties.

Coal seams can ignite when wildfire hits, and they simmer and burn possibly indefinitely. Cheguis said they’re like unattended campfires “just waiting for a hot windy day to take them away. It’s not if, it’s when.”

The first step in addressing coal seam fires is aerial mapping to figure out where the coal seam fires are. They are often in remote crevices that are hard to see, so looking from a drone or helicopter during the winter can make the burning cauldrons more visible.

Campbell County Impacted areas with possible coal seam fires from wildfire.

But to do this will cost money, possibly up to a $1 million. Cheguis is familiar with the federal grant process, but said it could be different now.

“I don’t know with the changes in leadership at the federal level what’s going to happen, but maybe something good, maybe something bad,” he said. “Nobody knows. Just lots of changes.”

The three Wyoming counties are applying for a federal FEMA grant. Some other FEMA grants have been canceled by the Trump administration, and he’s suggested abolishing the federal agency.

That’d leave the counties to foot the bill. But Cheguis said not getting this process started could mean coal seam fires igniting nearby grasses and spreading into wildfires.

“You guys have a golden opportunity to get ahead of the game for the most part, at least getting it mapped,” he said.

Once mapped, then comes putting the coal seam fires out. Cheguis said there’s a couple methods he’s used, like creating a dozer line to keep the fire from burning farther or digging all the way around the seam, basically cutting off the fuel source. Another option is burying it, but Cheguis said it has mixed results, because sometimes oxygen sneaks in and reignites the fire.

