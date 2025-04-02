© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Yellowstone spring plowing is underway as the national park aims to open some roads in mid-April

Yellowstone Public Radio
Published April 2, 2025 at 5:44 PM MDT
A roadmap of Yellowstone National Park shows anticipated opening dates of road segments.
Yellowstone National Park

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Spring plowing is underway in Yellowstone National Park, with plans to open more park roads in the coming weeks.

Right now only one road is open to cars. It connects Yellowstone’s north entrance in Gardiner to the northeast entrance in Cooke City.

If Mother Nature and plowing go according to plan, other roads in Yellowstone will start opening to regular vehicle travel on April 18, including the road from West Yellowstone to Madison, Norris, Old Faithful and Gardiner.

2024 was a busy year for the park. Yellowstone recorded more than 4.7 million visits, its second-largest visitation count in the park’s history.

2021 was the park’s busiest season, with nearly 4.9 million visits.

Park officials recommend checking road conditions if you’re planning a visit this spring. Updated visitor information can be found at nps.gov/yell.
Yellowstone National Park

