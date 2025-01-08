Wyoming eyes tourism with new institute at UW

Tourism is the second largest industry in Wyoming, and the state is looking toward the next generation to help shape the sector. That’s where a new institute at the University of Wyoming (UW) steps in.

The Jay Kemmerer WORTH Institute was previously a similar, temporary project slated to run out of funding in a year. A $5 million donation from the Kemmerer family and some additional state funding has turned it into a permanent institution at UW.

“We’re dedicated to supporting the outdoor recreation, tourism and hospitality industries in the state and in the region,” said Dan McCoy, director of the WORTH Institute.

As more people visit Wyoming and recreate outside , more workers are needed at hotels, state parks, restaurants and guiding outfits.

“Oh my gosh. There are so many opportunities for students to get involved in this industry – absolutely,” said McCoy.

He said the Institute will help facilitate this by preparing UW students studying tourism and outdoor recreation for the real world “through applied research, workforce development and extension and outreach.”

McCoy highlighted a past student project.

“We had students complete travel stories about the history of Dubois , so visitors can learn about the cultural history and significance of Dubois,” he said.

McCoy added that a key part is working with communities, so that locals are onboard.

“We're not coming to them and dictating ways in which they should approach tourism,” he said. “We’re just meeting, or trying to, fulfill the needs of that community.”

An upcoming project coming out of the Institute will focus on expanding the off-highway vehicle (OHV) trail system in southwest Wyoming.

“We have students who are going to work specifically to identify trails and routes that could potentially expand the economic impact of OHV users in southwest Wyoming,” McCoy said.