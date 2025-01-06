Wyoming offers guidance on anthrax, but no legislation

Wyoming has decided how it will deal with a future anthrax outbreak in livestock. The state’s response won’t be dictated by legislation, but rather a new protocol, which has left some ranchers with mixed feelings.

The protocol from the Wyoming Livestock Board comes after an anthrax outbreak near Elk Mountain killed at least 50 cattle in 2024.

While the disease occasionally affects livestock across the U.S., Wyoming hadn’t seen anthrax in at least 50 years. So local ranchers, veterinarians and state agencies didn’t know exactly how to respond – and time is everything.

“It's a sudden death event in any livestock or wildlife or whoever or whatever gets it in most cases,” said Steve True, director of the Wyoming Livestock Board.

The board recently adopted a new protocol for how to handle anthrax. It recommends vaccinations for animals in affected areas and quarantining those animals from slaughter for 42 days. Prior to this, anthrax was lumped in with other reportable diseases.

“We wanted to offer this out as something that our producers could look at and know what to expect,” True said. “They would know what the state's response is going to be, how the notification goes, how confidentiality is kept.”

True said this takes the place of any rule making or legislation because it’s more flexible.

“Because each event is different,” True said. “We didn't want to go in a strict statutory reference that might put some sideboards on it and not allow the agencies that are responding to jump outside of those sideboards to do what they need to do.”

Prior to this protocol, draft legislation was being crafted by Rep. Bob Davis (R-Baggs). Davis worked with local affected ranchers to write language that would enforce state agencies to take specific action in the case of another anthrax outbreak. But he said the point is moot now.

“Usually you sponsor legislation to create an action,” Davis said. “Well, they've already created the action, so there's no reason to sponsor legislation.”

The legislation has been dropped.

That’s caused Joyce Menke some concern. She lost dozens of cows to anthrax this summer.

“They have no power to make us do any of this. So that leaves a real big open door in my mind,” Menke said.

Menke worries that since it’s a protocol, it’s less enforceable than law. For example, some ranchers might not report the disease so they wouldn’t have to quarantine their cattle, which could be dangerous for neighboring ranches.

“Until they make it so they can enforce it, it is just a recommendation,” she said. “And what are they going to do? Come onto my place and check it out? Who's going to report me?”

Menke said she likes the language in the protocol, but would like to see it as legislation.

True said Wyoming is likely going to stick with the protocol. He thinks it’ll suffice.

“There's always a risk that they may not report,” True said. “But I think in most cases, producers want to do the right thing, because they want to protect their neighbors and themselves.”

Anthrax spores are naturally occurring in the ground. Scientists say it might date back to westward expansion days. They don’t fully understand why it surfaces, but they think it’s related to extreme, alternating weather events, like drought and flood.

