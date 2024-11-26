© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Get into Wyoming State Parks for free on Black Friday

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hannah Habermann
Published November 26, 2024 at 3:31 PM MST
A group of women with backpacks and helmets walk on a trail through sagebrush, with pine trees and tall cliffs in the background.
Hannah Habermann
/
Wyoming Public Media
A group of climbers walk on a trail in Sinks Canyon State Park in the fall.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Looking for something to do with family and friends after the Thanksgiving festivities?

Wyoming State Parks is waiving entrance fees for all state parks and historic sites on Friday, Nov. 29th.

It’s part of REI’s “Opt Outside” campaign, which encourages people to spend time exploring the outdoors instead of shopping on Black Friday.

Click here to see a map of Wyoming’s state parks and historic sites.
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.
