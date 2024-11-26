Get into Wyoming State Parks for free on Black Friday

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Looking for something to do with family and friends after the Thanksgiving festivities?

Wyoming State Parks is waiving entrance fees for all state parks and historic sites on Friday, Nov. 29th.

It’s part of REI’s “Opt Outside” campaign , which encourages people to spend time exploring the outdoors instead of shopping on Black Friday.