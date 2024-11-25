Grand Teton National Park is on track for its busiest year since 2021

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

More than 3.5 million people made their way to Grand Teton National Park between January and October this year. It’s the second busiest year in the park’s history, behind nearly 3.9 million visitors in 2021.

This year, there was a bigger bump in visits during the shoulder season months, including April, May and October. More people got out on hiking trails this summer than ever before, and more cars came through the Moose Entrance as two fires affected Highway 26/287 east of the park.

Grand Teton National Park is figuring out how to respond to these sorts of changes in when and how people come to visit. They sought out public comment about the park’s future this summer and are currently reviewing those responses.