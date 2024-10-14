Evacuations for wildfires in Jackson and Sheridan areas

Two wildfires raging in northern Wyoming have caused both areas to evacuate Monday morning. The Pack Trail Fire in the Bridger Teton National Forest and the Elk Fire in the Bighorn National Forest have been burning for weeks. Both wildfires are causing air quality alerts nearby.

Pack Trail Fire in the Bridger-Teton National Forest

Fire stats: 77,559 acres burned, 639 personnel and 62 percent contained.

Air quality northwest of the fire is hazardous. Everyone is advised to stay indoors. This includes Moran, Kelly and Moose. Dubois is rated as very unhealthy while Jackson is unhealthy. For the most-up to-date air quality and advice click here .

As fire fighting continues, some areas around the Pack Trail Fire have decreased from an evacuation level “Go” (leave now) to “Ready”, while other areas have increased to an evacuation level “Go”.

Below are the evacuation levels as of Oct. 14 at noon. Head to the U.S. Forest Service Bridger-Teton National Forest Facebook page for the most up-to-date information.

Level 3 “Go”: The Upper Gros Ventre area above the Goosewing Road Junction, Lava Mountain subdivisions, McKenzie Highland Ranch, Triangle C Ranch and Old KOA/Old Wind River Ranch.

Level 2 “Set”: Brooks Lake Lodge, Pinnacle Cabins, Falls Camp, and Long Creek.

Level 1 “Ready”: The Dunoir Road Corridor.

Bridger Teton National Forest Facebook Page The Pack Trail Fire evacuations as of 10/14.

Elk Fire in the Bighorn National Forest

Fire stats: 89,315 acres burned, 944 personnel and 27 percent contained.

Air quality east of the fire is very unhealthy. This means everyone should limit or avoid outdoor physical activity. This includes Sheridan and Big Horn. Dayton and Ranchester are currently rated as unhealthy. For the most up-to-date air quality and advice click here .

Due to firefighting operations, some areas around the Elk Fire have decreased from an evacuation level “Go” (leave now) to “Ready”, while other areas have increased to an evacuation level “Go”.

Below are the evacuation levels as of Oct. 14 at noon. Head to Sheridan County’s Elk Fire Update page for the most up-to-date information.

The Elk Fire hotline number is: 307-303-7642

Level 3 “Go”: Red Grade Road area, the area west from the end of Bear Gulch Road continuing southeast to Hidden Valley Road and south to the U.S. Forest Service boundary. This includes all cabins within the Teepee Cabin group, all cabins in the Black Tooth Cabin Association and homes on Lower Hideaway Lane, Red Poll Lane, and Upper Hideaway Lane. This also includes Stumpy Ridge, Helsberg, and Folley Ranch.

Level 2 “Set”: The intersection of Hidden Valley Road and Highway 335, continuing east to the intersection of Brinton Road southeast along the foothills to Kemp Creek, and south to the U.S. Forest Service boundary.

Level 1 “Ready”: The area south of Highway 335 and Brinton Road, east to Highway 87. This includes everything west and south of the intersection of Highway 87 and Bird Farm Road. This does not include the Equestrian Hills subdivision or the Big Horn Equestrian Center.

Public information officers will be at the Big Horn post office Oct. 14 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm to answer questions about the current fire situation, operational strategies, and evacuations.