Delays over Togwotee Pass likely on Thursday as Fish Creek firefighting efforts continue

Editor’s Note: This is a rapidly changing story. For latest information, click the links.

The Fish Creek Fire is still burning about seven miles southwest of Togwotee Pass. There are now almost 500 people and five helicopters working to manage it.

As of Aug. 28, the lightning-caused fire was about 11,400 acres in size. Crews have finished 28 percent of the actions they want to take to confine the blaze and protect Highway 26/287, the Brooks Lake Lodge and nearby cabins.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, fire crews will be cutting down large dead trees along the highway to help with fire suppression . The removal efforts are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should expect traffic delays.

Residents of the Brooks Lake, Pinnacle Drive and Breccia Drive areas are still under a Level 2 Evacuation, meaning they should be ready to leave at any moment. Windy weather in the middle of the week will likely add to the fire’s spread. Warm and dry conditions are expected to continue in the area through at least Sunday.