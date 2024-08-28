© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Delays over Togwotee Pass likely on Thursday as Fish Creek firefighting efforts continue

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hannah Habermann
Published August 28, 2024 at 3:48 PM MDT
A large mountain in the background and hills of pine trees in the foreground are cast in a smoky, orange haze from a nearby wildfire.
Hannah Habermann
/
Wyoming Public Media
Two Oceans Mountain shrouded in a smokey, orange glow from the nearby Fish Creek Fire near Togwotee Pass.

Editor’s Note: This is a rapidly changing story. For latest information, click the links.

The Fish Creek Fire is still burning about seven miles southwest of Togwotee Pass. There are now almost 500 people and five helicopters working to manage it.

As of Aug. 28, the lightning-caused fire was about 11,400 acres in size. Crews have finished 28 percent of the actions they want to take to confine the blaze and protect Highway 26/287, the Brooks Lake Lodge and nearby cabins.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, fire crews will be cutting down large dead trees along the highway to help with fire suppression. The removal efforts are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should expect traffic delays.

Residents of the Brooks Lake, Pinnacle Drive and Breccia Drive areas are still under a Level 2 Evacuation, meaning they should be ready to leave at any moment. Windy weather in the middle of the week will likely add to the fire’s spread. Warm and dry conditions are expected to continue in the area through at least Sunday.

The latest updates about the fire will be posted to InciWeb. Previous updates about this fire are posted here.
Hannah Habermann
