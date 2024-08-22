Cooler weather and precipitation helps increase containment of the Fish Creek Fire in the BTNF

Editor’s Note: This is a rapidly changing story. For latest information, click the links.

Update 4:30 p.m. Aug. 26, 2024

Rain and some snow fell on the fire burning about seven miles southwest of Togwotee Pass in Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sunday night and into Monday morning. Crews have now contained a little more than 20 percent of the approximately 11,000 acre Fish Creek Fire. It was started by a lightning strike and has been burning for over a week.

More than 300 people are currently helping manage the fire. Highway 26/287 over Togwotee Pass re-opened on Saturday morning after being temporarily closed on Thursday, August 22. Speeds are capped at 45 miles per hour through the area, as visibility may be reduced due to smoke.

Residents of the Brooks Lake, Pinnacle Drive and Breccia Drive area are still at a Level 2 Evacuation , meaning they should be ready to leave at any moment. The nearby century-old Brooks Lake Lodge remains untouched.

There’s a public meeting about the state of the fire on Monday, August 26 at 6pm at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois. Fire managers and local officials will share updates during the hour-long meeting. People can also tune in virtually through the Bridger-Teton National Forest Facebook page , and there will be time for questions from those attending in-person as well as online.

The weather in the area is forecasted to be sunny, with no significant precipitation events. The latest updates about the fire will be posted to InciWeb .

Update 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22, 2024

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has issued a temporary closure of U.S. Highway 26/287 on the eastern boundary of Grand Teton National Park near Dubois, due to the rapid growth of the Fish Creek Fire.

The estimated reopening is unknown.

The fire has grown to nearly 10,000 acres and is 0 percent contained.

Original story:

Fremont County has issued pre-evacuation notices for a 6-mile stretch of roadway on U.S. Highway 26, West of Dubois, due to the rapid growth of the Fish Creek Fire.

A notice from the county says there’s significant danger to homes and businesses in the area as well. It recommends residents of Brooks Lake Road including Brooks Lake Lodge, West and East Pinnacle Drives, Pinnacle Lane and Breccia Drive begin relocating or getting ready to evacuate “at a moment’s notice” if the fire encroaches.

The Forest Service has also closed some areas of the Bridger-Teton National Forest and mobilized a Complex Incident Management Team (CIMT) to provide the infrastructure to manage the different impacts of the fire.

The fire has grown to nearly 8,000 acres and is 0 percent contained. Fire officials are expecting further growth due to increased winds and warmer temperatures. The lightning-caused blaze was first discovered on August 16.

The Forest Service recommends driving at slower speeds and using headlights along the popular travel corridor over Togwotee Pass due to decreased visibility from smoke.

The fire is burning in a remote area of the national forest and is moving through heavy timber, litter, understory and dead standing trees.

Residents of Teton and Fremont Counties are encouraged to sign up for their county’s emergency alert system.

