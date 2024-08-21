Fast-moving fire south of Buffalo closes I-90 and forces evacuations

Editor’s Note: This is a rapidly changing story. For latest information, click the links.

Portions of Johnson County, south of Buffalo, are under an evacuation order due to a wildfire.

Residents north of I-90 from Tipperary Road to the northern and eastern county lines are urged to evacuate. I-90 is closed between Buffalo and Gillette as the fire crosses the freeway, moving north-northeast.

Residents on Trabing are not currently under evacuation orders.

A shelter is open at Bomber Mountain Civic Center in Buffalo. Indoor pets are welcome. Livestock can be taken to the Johnson County Fairgrounds or Buffalo Sale Barn.

The fast moving, wind-driven House Draw Fire was discovered this morning. It’s burning about 4,000 acres .

Winds are expected to ease by 6 p.m., which could help slow the spread of the fire.

Authorities are asking people to please stay out of the area. Traffic congestion prohibits first responders from accessing critical points.

Fire engines from Johnson County, Powder River Fire Department, and the Forest Service are also responding in addition to aerial support from Single Engine Airtankers and a Large Airtanker, according to Bureau of Land Management Wyoming . A Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT) has been ordered.

