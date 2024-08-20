New fire rapidly burning in Bridger Teton National Forest

Fire crews are working to extinguish a new fire in a remote area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. It burned nearly 1,800 acres over the weekend.

The Fish Creek fire started by lightning on Friday Aug.,16 about seven miles south of the Togwotee Pass highway - a major throughway for local commuters in the region. The fire is zero percent contained with the potential to worsen in the coming days due to forecasted strong thunderstorm winds.

The Forest Service requested an incident management team and more firefighting resources have been requested as the fire has exceeded the service’s resources.

Smoke from the fire is visible across the region and is impacting traffic safety on Highway 26 over the Togwotee pass. The Forest Service recommends those traveling it use headlights and stick to lower speeds.

Two other fires in the area continue to burn. The Merna Butte fire near Daniel has burned 153 acres and is 50 percent contained. The Leeds Creek in the Bridger-Teton National Forest west of Dubois has burned 780 acres and is 70 percent contained.

