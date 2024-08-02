Pleasant Valley Fire north of Guernsey continues to burn but evacuations lifted for Hartville

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A wildfire north of Guernsey continues to burn, but evacuations for the town of Hartville and Pleasant Valley have been lifted.

A team that specializes in responding to complex emergencies took over control of firefighting operations on the Pleasant Valley Fire on Thursday. With it comes more than 100 personnel equipped with helicopters, engines, road graders and water tenders from local, state and federal agencies. They’re working to build control and containment lines.

Updates about the fire will continually be posted on Inciweb.

The blaze is now estimated to be about 23,000 acres, with zero percent contained. That’s smaller than previous estimates made earlier this week. The acreage was updated after an infrared flight on Wednesday.

Hot and dry conditions are predicted through the weekend, with highs over 100 degrees.