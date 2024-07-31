Fires in southeast Wyoming cause Hartville to evacuate

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A wildfire burning north of Guernsey has forced the town of Hartville and the Pleasant Valley subdivision to evacuate.

A lightning strike a few days ago ignited a blaze on the Haystacks. Crews thought they had it contained by the night of July 29. But the fire reignited the next day, and a separate large grass fire in nearby Pleasant Valley also sparked. The fires merged and made a run, crossing Highway 26.

Goshen County Emergency Management says Hartville was evacuated overnight because it was “under direct threat of being run over by the fire.”

Local, state and federal crews worked overnight protecting about a hundred homes, Guernsey’s oil tanks and Highway 26.

Area residents on tractors also scratched several miles of fire line, allowing firefighters to save homes.

The Wyoming National Guard opened Camp Guernsey as a shelter.

Wyoming State Forestry Division / Facebook Estimated impact area from the Pleasant Valley/Haystack fires as of the morning of July 31, 2024.

As of Wednesday night, no structures were reported lost. The fire is estimated to be about 27,000 acres.

FEMA has authorized funds to help with firefighting costs.