Big Piney’s Miller Ranch is recognized for bridging the conservation gap

Cowboy hats, boots and even spurs peppered the crowd of ranchers, lawmakers and wildlife advocates at Miller Land and Livestock. The sixth generation ranch, nestled between Big Piney and the Wyoming Range, hosted a recent conservation event.

“We're all about horses and cattle, but we really like our birds too,” said Mike Miller, who runs the ranch with his wife, Tara Miller, and the help of their sons, Will and Wes, and grandsons, Kaleb and Blu.

The Miller Ranch’s conservation efforts caught the eye of the National Audubon Society – specifically, their work to preserve bird habitat.

“Every year we have a [bird] family around our house. Last year was ferruginous hawk,” Mike said as birds chirped in the background. “This year, it's an owl family. They're really fun to watch. They're pretty stoic individuals.”

The Audubon’s event was pegged as a “Sagebrush Celebration”, with a nod to the Miller’s recent ‘bird-friendly habitat certification from the Society. It’s a coveted title given to ranches who have prioritized conservation. The Millers said they couldn’t have gotten to this place without state and federal assistance.

Caitlin Tan / Wyoming Public Media The Miller family receives the Audubon certified award from Alison Holloran (green dress). From left to right, Kaleb, Tara, Mike and Wes Miller.

“They all have been a godsend to ranchers,” said Tara to the crowd of about 70. “The help and knowledge we have gained from them is invaluable.”

This is noticeably a different tone from Wyoming’s growing number of lawsuits against federal agencies over conservation efforts and management of natural resources. Wyoming often argues that local knowledge isn’t being prioritized in these efforts.

But not at the Miller Ranch. In attendance was Gov. Mark Gordon, and he said this is an example of the system working.

“Wildlife migrates across federal, state and private lands, each with management objectives,” Gordon said to the crowd of ranchers, wildlife advocates and lawmakers. “It's only when people come together, with leadership from folks like Mike and Tara, that we can actually get that solved on the ground in a way that makes sense to wildlife, because wildlife don't understand red lines.”

Jaden Bales / Wyoming Wildlife Federation From left to right, Gov. Mark Gordon, Mike Miller and Kaleb Miller come back from a drive around the ranch in Kaleb’s truck.

The Millers are the 11th ranch in Wyoming to receive the Audubon recognition. The society highlighted the Miller’s strategic rotational grazing of their cattle.

“Short, intense grazing periods create patches of short vegetation suitable for species like the Burrowing Owl and Ferruginous Hawk,” according to an Audubon press release. “Extended periods of rest from grazing allow for taller habitat structures, benefiting species like the Lark Bunting, Loggerhead Shrike and Sagebrush Sparrow.”

Speaker of the Wyoming House Albert Sommers (R-Pinedale) also acknowledged the Millers’ efforts, saying collaboration is key for conservation.

“If we can't find ways to work together, to preserve these working landscapes, we're going to be in a far worse place than we are today,” Sommers said.

Right now, Wyoming is in talks with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) over a newly proposed sage grouse management plan. The goal is to prevent an Endangered Species listing. Science shows conservation of sagebrush and limited disturbance can slow the population’s decline.

A final version of the plan is expected in the coming months. Then, the work will start. That means collaboration between federal, state and local landowners, like the Millers.

Tara acknowledged all the hard work it takes to do so. It’s been a learning process since she married into the family 50 years ago.

Miller Land & Livestock Mike Miller on his ranch.

“I was glad to be a cowgirl marrying a good looking, fun loving bronc rider and had little idea of the lifetime commitment I was making to a big ranch,” she said.

But Tara said she wouldn’t have it anyother way. The Millers have built a reputation for not only their ranching and conservation, but also their horse breeding program.

They won Best Remuda from the American Quarter Horse Association in 2021, which awards ranches across the country with top of the line home-raised ranch horses.

Just this year, Mike Miller was inducted into the National Reined Cow Horse Association Hall of Fame. He earned more than $623,000 and made it to multiple cow horse final showing events since the late 1980s – all achieved on horses bred and raised on their wildlife-friendly ranch.