Wyoming joins forces with Utah to fight BLM public lands rule

The states of Wyoming and Utah have filed a lawsuit against the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court of Utah, alleges that the BLM's public lands rule violates the National Environmental Policy Act. That rule was pushed through without a proper review, and without sufficient public input, according to attorneys for the state of Wyoming.

Gov. Mark Gordon said he's been against the rule since its first draft was proposed in spring 2023. In a written statement, Gordon called the BLM's rule an attempt to "eliminate multiple use through a corrupted definition of conservation." In many cases throughout Wyoming, multiple use includes grazing and energy leasing.

The BLM said the rule was designed to establish a foundation to protect and restore public lands from degradation, among other threats. They called the public comment period one of the longest in recent history, including "216,403 Tribes, state and local governments, industry groups, advocacy organizations and members of the public who voiced their opinions on the proposed rule."

