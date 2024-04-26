© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Biologists to capture grizzly bears and black bears in Yellowstone for research

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published April 26, 2024 at 11:31 AM MDT

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Next Wednesday, May 1, biologists will begin annual grizzly and black bear captures in Yellowstone National Park for research purposes.

Biologists with the park and the Interagency Grizzly Bear Management Team will monitor bear activity. It’s part of ongoing recovery efforts required by the Endangered Species Act.

Officials will post signage in areas where the capture operations are occurring. The public is strongly encouraged to avoid these areas.

Grizzly bear and black bear captures will occur in Yellowstone until October 31. More information on capture and monitoring can be found online or by calling the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team’s hotline at 406-994-6675.
Natural Resources & Energy Yellowstone National ParkgrizzliesEndangered Species Act
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
