Grizzly bear south of Ten Sleep is euthanized; Game and Fish says area not habitable for grizzlies

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department euthanized a grizzly bear Monday that had injured a cow on private land south of Ten Sleep.

According to the department, grizzly bears have not been documented in this area south of the Bighorn Mountains since long before the bears were listed under the Endangered Species Act in the 1970s. Game and Fish says the basin of the Bighorn Mountains is more than 80 miles from the eastern boundary of what is known as the Demographic Monitoring Area — the area considered biologically and socially suitable for grizzly bears.

“Wyoming’s grizzly bear population is managed and monitored where suitable habitat exists as designated by the USFWS (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) and informed by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team,” said Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik in a statement. “The Bighorn Mountain Range is not suitable habitat and the department is not interested in allowing grizzly bears to occupy this area. Their expansion into unsuitable habitat leads to increased conflict potential between bears and humans, which impedes the success of grizzly bear conservation.”

Game and Fish officials found tracks and signs that the subadult male frequented the ranch for about a week. The bear was euthanized after consultation with the USFWS because it attacked livestock and its behavior frequenting the ranch.