Waterfalls Stamps Unveiled in Yellowstone

Wyoming’s most famous waterfall, the lower falls of the Yellowstone River, is featured on the U.S. Postal Service’s newest stamp issue called Waterfalls. The Service chose to reveal the twelve Waterfalls Stamps in Yellowstone National Park.

At the same time, hundreds of visitors admired the falls from Artist’s Point, and other perspectives, just a few miles away from the ceremony at the Canyon Visitor’s Center.

Bob and Ginger Tyrrell of Star Valley Wyoming said they come to Yellowstone for their anniversary every year. They said this was their 42nd anniversary. But, they were still inspired by the beauty of the Lower Falls of the Yellowstone River.

It’s nearly twice as high as Niagara Falls. Both falls are featured on the new Waterfalls Stamp issue, unveiled at Yellowstone’s Canyon Visitor Center in a Postal Service ceremony.

Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly pointed out many of the waterfalls on the twelve stamp issue are from America’s National Parks system. He said the system is the best in the world.

“And the unveiling of the stamp collection really does a great job of representing not only the beauty of the national parks within America, but the beauty of America itself,” Sholly said.

The Secretary of the Postal Service’s Board of Governors, Michael Elston, said they chose Yellowstone for the Waterfall Stamps reveal, because Yellowstone is iconic, and is the nation’s first national park.