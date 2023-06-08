A community-led nonprofit wants to create conservation easements for Park County values

Park County now has a community-led land trust. Park County Open Lands is a nonprofit that works with willing landowners to place private lands under conservation easements, which are agreements that put certain restrictions on that land. The group is a regional program of the Jackson Hole Land Trust.

Alex Few, Park County Open Lands Regional Director, said easements protect certain conservation values.

“That's open space, agriculture, wildlife habitat, and these are all things that are critical to making Park County the great place that it is,” she said.

Few added that preserving those values means protecting lands from development in the county. She said it’s important that they are community-led.

“Conservation easements are voluntary conservation tools. So we only work with willing landowners,” Few said. “And we really love it when landowners approach us just to learn more about conservation easements or expressing interest in an easement.”

Park County Open Lands is holding a picnic on Saturday, June 10, to meet with the community.