Laramie County gets a new air quality monitor, but some residents are skeptical it will work

The state will be tracking how oil and gas development is affecting air quality in Laramie County over the next year, but some residents question how accurate the data will be.

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) recently moved one of its mobile air quality testing units to Laramie County. There are three units that move across the state periodically to test air.

Over the last nine years, oil and gas development in the area has increased , and it is unclear how it has impacted the air quality. One study showed that there were hazardous gas leaks in 2021 , and some residents worry their health is being compromised.

Cheyenne Area Landowners Coalition (CALC), a group that represents Laramie County landowners, has been part of the effort to try to get air quality testing in the area. CALC member Alex Bowler said getting accurate air quality data could shed light on the issue, but he said the new monitor is in the wrong spot.

“It's miles and miles from the nearest oil and gas well pad,” Bowler said. “So, we realized that this wasn't going to produce any meaningful results.”

The monitor was placed in the same location five years ago and did not report any concerning data .

Bowler said CALC will likely complain to the WDEQ about the unit being back in the same location, but that it is like ‘beating a dead horse.’

“They do what they have to do to satisfy the federal standards and maybe some of their own Wyoming standards – and they're not going to do anything more,” he said.

But, WDEQ maintains that it is trying to meet the needs of locals.

“We had public concerns and public requests and so we have responded to that,” said Kimberly Mazza, WDEQ public information supervisor. “The monitor that we have out there provides a baseline or a starting point for any further assessments, if even needed.”