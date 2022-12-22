Wyoming is seeking more partners to help with the state’s energy transition

The agency that oversees energy strategies in Wyoming is looking for partners that can help with the state's energy transition.

The Wyoming Energy Authority (WEA) is establishing the Wyoming Energy Regional Economic Coordination Office that will focus on economic development of the state’s energy industry. This means a lot of roadmaps and planning, like looking at the future of nuclear energy and carbon capture and storage in Wyoming. Anja Richmond, WEA program director, said it involves asking thought provoking questions.

“How do we continue to use coal, but capture that carbon dioxide?,” said Richmond. “New ways of using natural gas, so natural gas can be burned directly, but it can also be converted to hydrogen? How can we do that? How can we help find markets for that?”

Richmond said they are looking for a partner that can implement these ideas and also work with each Wyoming county to see what locals want. That could include looking at what kind of energy transition is viable for a specific community.

“So how can we help get resources to communities? How can we help accelerate things? Bring things from just the drawing board to actual implementation to commercialization,” said Richmond.

Just as an example, this could mean resources for training businesses and workers for the nuclear or wind industries.