Natural Resources & Energy

Wyoming is seeking more partners to help with the state’s energy transition

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published December 22, 2022 at 11:04 AM MST
Stephanie Joyce

The agency that oversees energy strategies in Wyoming is looking for partners that can help with the state's energy transition.

The Wyoming Energy Authority (WEA) is establishing the Wyoming Energy Regional Economic Coordination Office that will focus on economic development of the state’s energy industry. This means a lot of roadmaps and planning, like looking at the future of nuclear energy and carbon capture and storage in Wyoming. Anja Richmond, WEA program director, said it involves asking thought provoking questions.

“How do we continue to use coal, but capture that carbon dioxide?,” said Richmond. “New ways of using natural gas, so natural gas can be burned directly, but it can also be converted to hydrogen? How can we do that? How can we help find markets for that?”

Richmond said they are looking for a partner that can implement these ideas and also work with each Wyoming county to see what locals want. That could include looking at what kind of energy transition is viable for a specific community.

“So how can we help get resources to communities? How can we help accelerate things? Bring things from just the drawing board to actual implementation to commercialization,” said Richmond.

Just as an example, this could mean resources for training businesses and workers for the nuclear or wind industries.

The authority is accepting applications to lead this effort until Jan. 6t. A federal grant is funding the effort with $700,000.

Natural Resources & Energy energy industryWyoming Energy Authorityeconomic development
Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
See stories by Caitlin Tan
