A series of events is focusing on the impact of the Mullen Fire to communities and the landscape

A series of events in Laramie are focusing on what living with wildfire really means in the future. Mullen Days is looking at this through the lens of the Mullen Fire , which was Wyoming’s largest single-source fire in the fall of 2020. It burned more than 170,000 acres in the Snowies.

The fire impacted a lot of people in the region, like Birch Malotky. She said it was burning 30-40 miles away from her.

“[It was] burning places that I knew and that I was familiar with,” said Malotky. “And I also think that it also made climate change feel really real and close in a way that maybe it hadn't before. And so that partially feels important to recognize.”

Malotky is one of the organizers of the events. She said she hopes people attending will come out understanding that fire has both good and bad impacts.

“Then also have maybe a greater sense of security and understanding around being in a world that is and will be wracked by wildfire,” she said. ”And maybe, like, a little bit more of a sense of agency, and not feeling sort of helpless or scared.”

Mullen Days start off with a documentary showing on Thursday, Oct. 13. And over the weekend an interactive open house and a hike through the burn zone will be led by a licensed counselor.