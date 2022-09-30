The Sioux Chef to speak at community food event in Jackson

Slow Food in the Tetons advocates for more sustainable food systems. They also partner with the Wind River Food Sovereignty group on the Wind River Reservation to address food insecurity.

The Sioux Chef is speaking this weekend at the Farm to Fork Festival in Jackson.

The Sioux Chef a.k.a. Sean Sherman is an expert on Indigenous food sovereignty. He’s an Oglala Lakota food activist who wants to Indigenize your dinner plate with sustainable and local products.

Scott Steen, the executive director of Slow Food in the Tetons which is the group putting on the event, said they run educational programs, a farmers market, and community gardens.

“We get busier and busier with those programs throughout the fall. And then at the end of the harvest season,” said Steen. “It sort of crescendos with this festival, this three day event, which is a celebration of our food community, all the bounty that grows here in the Teton area.”

Steen said the event hopes to highlight that tribes were growing foods in the Teton region long before settlers arrived.

“For thousands of years, there have been people living here and as we all know, and they had a certain way of eating, certain food ways and I think most people who talk about local food or community food or slow food, maybe don't realize it is a big part of the story,” he said.