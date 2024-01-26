BLACK HISTORY MONTH programs on WYOMING PUBLIC RADIO.

Saturday, Feb. 3- 8 pm

BARRETT STRONG: MOTOWN'S "MONEY" MAN - Hear some of the songs the late Motown songwriter and performer Barrett Strong had a hand in. They were some of the biggest hits of the 1960s and 1970s. Songs like "Papa Was A Rollin' Stone", "Just My Imagination", "Cloud Nine", "I Heard It Through The Grapevine", and "I Can't Get Next to You", (all songs Strong co-wrote with the late Norman Whitfield) and the iconic song Strong sang himself that became the label's very first national hit "Money (That's What I Want)". Music Host Paul Ingles plays some of the best versions of those top-rated tunes as well as several of Strong’s own tunes as a vocalist in the early years of Motown.

NPR Barrett Strong Money

Friday, Feb. 9- 8 pm

THE CHORAL HOUR - Join host Kathlene Ritch as she celebrates Black History Month! Featuring the music of African American composers William Dawson and Moses Hogan. Kathlene chats with composer and conductor Dr. Andre Thomas, as they discuss how concert spirituals and their performance practice have evolved over the 20th century through the present day.

Friday, Feb 16- 7 pm

WITNESS HISTORY- A new special from the BBC World Service, bringing together some incredible interviews looking at the African-American experience. Told by people who were there, we hear stories that are fascinating, harrowing, and inspiring.

Thursday, Feb 22- 11 am

FOUR PILLARS OF ROCK AND ROLL - Over a period of 8 months in 1955, from April to September, 4 African-American performers tossed records onto the American pop and R&B charts that would establish them as rock and roll pioneer icons for all times. They were all among the earliest inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Each is a revered and imitated talent that shaped music for decades and still today. Music documentarian Paul Ingles hosts highlights from his 4 public radio specials on Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Little Richard, and Fats Domino in this special appreciation program, which also features commentary from some top music writers.