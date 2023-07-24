Modern West Podcast Season 6 "Mending the Hoop" Receptions in Riverton & Jackson
Wyoming Public Media invites you to join us for a meet and greet reception to celebrate The Modern West’s season 6: "Mending the Hoop". Come mingle and visit with the podcast production team and Wyoming Public Radio staff on
Wednesday, August 9th in Riverton on the campus of Central Wyoming College
beginning at 5:30 pm and
Thursday, August 10th at the Teton County Library in Jackson
beginning at 1:00.
Artwork from the season will be displayed and refreshments will be provided. We look forward to sharing this project with you!
Listen to the Modern West Podcast here!
