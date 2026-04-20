Thomas Tull is behind lifeline donation to Driggs hospital

Teton Ridge Ranch Foundation, funded by technology and film investor and producer Thomas Tull, has been revealed as the donor behind a $2 million dollar donation that saved the hospital in Driggs, Idaho.

While rural hospitals around the country close at a rate of about six to 10 per year, Teton County, Idaho’s only hospital and one of the region’s largest employers has been spared the same fate after two large donations in the last six months.

Teton Valley Health Care announced the donor – a familiar philanthropist in Teton Valley – and the amount in a press releaselast week. Before then, that information was anonymous, but KHOL reported in February that the hospital had been weeks away from closing its doors before a donor stepped in. The hospital had already laid off 26 employees and closed its chemotherapy and hydration infusion clinic in January.

Before making details public, hospital spokesperson Nancy Osmundson had been vocal about the hospital’s uphill battle against federal reimbursement cuts, rising costs and declining payouts from Medicare and Medicaid. Staff expressed relief in the announcement.

“In a time of financial crisis, this donation is such an incredible gift,” said emergency room physician and newly appointed chief of staff Dr. Joshua Clutter. “We are committed to providing a full range of exceptional medical care, but funding gets more difficult each year. Recent times have been particularly tough, and the administration has made difficult decisions to ensure we keep our doors open and the hospital running.”

Tull’s foundation donated an initial $500,000 in October 2025 to replace the hospital’s failing HVAC system and power the operating room. The additional $1.5 million that came in earlier this year will fund hospital expenses such as payroll, vendor payments and equipment costs, according to the hospital.

Tull is a billionaire, according to Forbes, and a well-known philanthropist and business owner in Pittsburgh, in addition to being a major landowner in Teton Valley. His foundation has donated what adds up to more than $2 million to organizations such as the Teton County Sheriff’s Foundation, Teton County Search and Rescue, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley and the Teton County Joint Housing Authority, according to the press release. The hospital donations appear to be in line with broader support of the region’s network of critical care.

“Strong communities are built on access to essential services, and rural health care is at the center of those services, like fire, police and public works. In a place like Teton Valley, having reliable, local care is not just about convenience; it is about ensuring families, workers, and neighbors can continue to live and thrive here,” said Lindsay Rachelefsky, executive director of the Teton Ridge Ranch Foundation in response to a request for comment.

The Jackson Hole News&Guide has also reported that Tull’s approximately 8,000 acres borders 160 state-owned acres up for auction in May and that a spokesperson has denied speculation tying his donations to any interest in the land sale.

