Event explains housing, victim rights on Wind River Reservation

Wyoming Public Radio | By Taylar Stagner
Published October 21, 2022 at 12:24 PM MDT
Riverton Peace Mission has recently entered into talks with the City of Riverton about how to combat racism in the town.

This weekend, an event on the Wind River Reservation is providing legal resources about housing, law enforcement and victim services. “Know Your Rights” training will be in Fort Washakie on Saturday. There will be presentations by representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union of Wyoming and Equal Justice Wyoming.

Sarah Robinson (Eastern Shoshone) is with the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, and will also be presenting. Robinson said law enforcement are supposed to honor tribal court orders off the reservation, adding that it is a right victims have.

“That doesn't happen here in Fremont County, because of the relationship and the continued struggle regarding jurisdiction, power between the state and the tribes,” she said.

She also said the content of the event is all related. For example, if a person does not have accessible housing they might be more susceptible to staying in a domestic abuse situation.

Robinson said she wants to offer community support, as well as a resource for legal issues.

“My hope is that people know that this door is always open for them when they need help, even if it's to talk, if it's to look for other resources, if it's just to sit and find a safe space, if that's needed,” she said. “Or, you know, if they need to get into court, we need to do some legal work.”

The event will include instructions on how to be a legal observer, or a witness that can document police misconduct or rights violation.

The event is being put on by the Riverton Peace Mission on Saturday, Oct. 22, and starts at 10 a.m. at the Frank B. Wise Business Center.

Taylar Stagner
Taylar Dawn Stagner is a central Wyoming rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has degrees in American Studies, a discipline that interrogates the history and culture of America. She was a Native American Journalist Association Fellow in 2019, and won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her Modern West podcast episode about drag queens in rural spaces in 2021. Stagner is Arapaho and Shoshone.
