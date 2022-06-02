© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Superintendent candidate calls for the safety of schools to be reviewed

Wyoming Public Radio | By Bob Beck
Published June 2, 2022 at 8:55 AM MDT
March 18 walkout
Kamila Kudelska
Cody high schoolers participate in a National Walkout protesting against gun violence in the United States in response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting on February 14, 2018.

A candidate for State Superintendent of Public Instruction is calling for a review of Wyoming's school safety protocols in light of the recent school shooting in Texas.

Democrat Sergio Maldonado said Gov. Matt Mead put together a school safety task force that proposed a number of recommendations. Maldonado wants to make sure those recommendations are being followed and he added that the state needs to determine what else needs to be done.

"Our students in Wyoming must be assured, families must be assured that nothing like that will ever transpire. I don't have the magic wand to make sure that nothing like that will ever happen, we just have to be prepared," said Maldonado.

Maldonado is calling on the State Department of Education to inspect every school and make sure the building is hardened to prevent entry from potential attackers and appropriate procedures are in place for a coordinated response from both law enforcement and school officials.

