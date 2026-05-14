© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

YOGA IN THE PARK AT UCROSS

YOGA IN THE PARK AT UCROSS

Enjoy a relaxing morning of yoga in The Park at Ucross with instructor Tressa Lawrence. Starting at 10 a.m., Tressa will lead an hour-long yoga class for all levels. Each class requires a $10 entrance fee. This fee will include the guided-yoga, a free beverage at the Ucross Café, and entry into a raffle for a Ucross tote.

Yoga in The Park at Ucross will take place on:

Saturday, June 6
Saturday, July 11
Saturday, August 22​​

Attendees are encouraged to bring water, their own yoga mat or towel, and extra layers.

​The Park at Ucross is located on the intersection of Highways 14 and 16. Spaces are limited and these classes are weather-dependent.

Ucross Foundation Raymond Plank Center
$10
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ucross Foundation
(307) 737-2291
info@ucross.org
http://www.ucross.org
Ucross Foundation Raymond Plank Center
2753 US-14
Clearmont, Wyoming 82835
+13077372291
ewhiting@ucross.org
https://www.ucrossfoundation.org/yogainthepark.html