Enjoy a relaxing morning of yoga in The Park at Ucross with instructor Tressa Lawrence. Starting at 10 a.m., Tressa will lead an hour-long yoga class for all levels. Each class requires a $10 entrance fee. This fee will include the guided-yoga, a free beverage at the Ucross Café, and entry into a raffle for a Ucross tote.

Yoga in The Park at Ucross will take place on:

Saturday, June 6

Saturday, July 11

Saturday, August 22​​

Attendees are encouraged to bring water, their own yoga mat or towel, and extra layers.

​The Park at Ucross is located on the intersection of Highways 14 and 16. Spaces are limited and these classes are weather-dependent.