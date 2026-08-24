Wyoming State Archives Speaker Series: Boyd Briggs with Historian Dan Lyon - Cheyenne & Online

The Wyoming State Archives is pleased to announce the next installment of its popular Speaker Series. The event will feature local historian Dan Lyon, who will deliver a compelling presentation on the life and legacy of Boyd Briggs.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

The public is invited to attend this engaging session to learn more about Boyd Briggs, a significant figure in Wyoming’s history. Dan Lyon's deep knowledge and research will shed new light on Briggs' contributions and impact on the state.

Attendance Options:

In-Person: Wyoming State Museum classroom, 2301 Central Avenue, Cheyenne

Virtual: Register at eventbrite.com/o/wyoming-state-archives-49902991693

Virtual and in-person attendees are encouraged to ask questions during the presentation. This event is free and open to the public.

The Wyoming State Archives Speaker Series hosts presentations on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., offering both in-person and virtual attendance options. For the complete events calendar and upcoming topics, visit wyoarchives.wyo.gov/index.php/about-archives/events.

The Wyoming State Archives collects, manages, and preserves Wyoming state public records with long-term administrative, legal, and historical value. These records document our state's history and the activities of Wyoming Government offices. The Archives also acquires non-government records that enhance understanding of Wyoming's rich heritage.

For more information or special assistance requests, contact Sara Davis, Wyoming State Archivist. The Wyoming State Archives is fully accessible according to the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.

Contact: Sara Davis, 307-777-7826; wyarchive@wyo.gov