Wyoming Council of the Blind hosts 9/11 remembrance with author Michael Hingson - Casper

Wyoming Council of the Blind presents:

“Turning the Tails on Terror in our Uncertain and Scary World”

Labrador Lessons from September 11, 2001, how we all can learn to live better lives when we focus and don’t panic, even in the most horrific circumstances imaginable.

Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 1:30 PM

As a survivor of the 9/11 tragedy as well as a person who happens to be blind, Michael Hingson captivates and enthralls audiences with his unique perspective on life and relationships. He guides us to explore how we may sabotage our own efforts, and how fear, courage, denial, trust, beliefs and philosophies have a tremendous impact on our personal lives, on our organizations and our world.

Mike weaves the life lessons he has learned in an enthralling story of survival and perseverance that can help us all see that we can be much more than we are. Not only will he discuss his escape from the World Trade Center on 9/11, 2001, but he will also describe his life journey, partnering with eight guide dogs, and how he came to be in the Twin Towers on that fateful day. You will learn how to keep fear in check and survive even under the most adverse circumstances possible.

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Wheeler Concert Hall, Music Building, Casper College

Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 1:30 PM

Sponsors: Montgomery Trust Fund for the Blind, Karst Industries, Casper Mountain Lion’s Club

Required disclaimer by Casper College: This is not a Casper College sponsored event.