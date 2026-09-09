Wyoming Council of the Blind hosts 9/11 remembrance with author Michael Hingson - Casper

“Turning the Tails on Terror in Our Uncertain and Scary World”

Labrador Lessons from September 11, 2001, how we all can learn to live better lives when we focus and don’t panic, even in the most horrific circumstances imaginable.

As a survivor of the 9/11 tragedy as well as a person who happens to be blind, Michael Hingson captivates and enthralls audiences with his unique perspective on life and relationships. He guides us to explore how we may sabotage our own efforts, and how fear, courage, denial, trust, beliefs and philosophies have a tremendous impact on our personal lives, on our organizations and our world.

Mike weaves the life lessons he has learned in an enthralling story of survival and perseverance that can help us all see that we can be much more than we are. Not only will he discuss his escape from the World Trade Center on 9/11, 2001, but he will also describe his life journey, partnering with eight guide dogs, and how he came to be in the Twin Towers on that fateful day. You will learn how to keep fear in check and survive even under the most adverse circumstances possible.

Who: Wyoming students with Blindness/Visual Impairment

Strausner Hall, Room 217, Casper College (It is best to enter the building from inside the campus vs from College Avenue)

When: Friday, October 23, 2026 at 1:30 PM

Learning Objectives

- Disability does NOT mean a lack of ability.

- Audiences will learn about being flexible when making life plans. Often we need to go in different directions.

- People will discover why it is important to listen more carefully to our inner voice.

- We can learn a great deal about Trust and Teamwork from canines if we let them in our lives.

- Your audience will discover why Alexander Graham Bell was right when he said, “When a door closes, God opens a window”.

You may have interest in Mike’s Best Seller, Thunder Dog, and also, Live Like a Guide Dog. He will be available to sign any of his books after the presentation. He will have a limited number of books for purchase, as well. This book is available through NLS, in audio format.

Sponsors: Montgomery Trust Fund for the Blind, Karst Industries, Casper Mountain Lion’s Club

Required disclaimer by Casper College: This is not a Casper College sponsored event.

