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Wyoming Archaeology Fair - Laramie

Wyoming Archaeology Fair - Laramie

The Wyoming Archaeology Fair, an annual beloved event, takes place from 10 am until 3 pm at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic site on Saturday, Sept 12th. This event is FREE and open to the public! Please join us to learn all things "Wyoming Archaeology." The event consists of many hands-on and educational opportunities such as learning how to flintknap, atlatl throwing, pottery making, rabbit hide painting, hand spray rock art, mock excavations, and more! Join us for special guests the Wind River Dancers who will perform at 1pm.

Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office

Artist Group Info

gwendolyn.kristy@wyo.gov
Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site
975 Snowy Range Rd.
Laramie, Wyoming 82070
(307) 766-5366
https://wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison