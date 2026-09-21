Wyoming Alliance for Environmental Education Fall Gathering - Dubois

Whiskey Mountain is the place to be for environmental educators in Wyoming this fall! Won't you join us?

From October 2–4, the Wyoming Alliance for Environmental Education and Audubon Rockies will host a gathering at Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp in Dubois. Educators from across the state will come together to connect, share ideas, and explore new strategies for teaching and inspiring others about the environment.

Don't miss this opportunity to grow your network, spark new ideas, and strengthen the collective impact of environmental educators in Wyoming—all within the beautiful Wind River Mountain Range! Registration is $75 and includes food and lodging.

For questions, please contact Jacelyn Downey at jacelyn.downey@audubon.org.