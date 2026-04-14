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Writing on the Story of Peace - Laramie

Writing on the Story of Peace - Laramie

Writing on the Story of Peace is an academic-cultural event organized by the Vietnamese Scholars and Students Association that brings together a film screening and panel discussion to explore the memory and legacy of the American War in Vietnam from multiple perspectives. Featuring the Vietnamese film The Scent of Burning Grass and a conversation with faculty and community members, including Vietnam veterans, the event invites students and the broader Laramie community to reflect on how war is remembered, represented, and understood across cultures. By fostering dialogue across generations and experiences, the program aims to promote critical thinking, mutual understanding, and conversations about peace, reconciliation, and shared futures.

An Asian-style buffet and Vietnamese refreshments will be available. Scan the QR code and register to reserve your spot now!

Alice Hardie Stevens Center at the Laramie Plains Museum
04:15 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 29 Apr 2026

Event Supported By

Vietnamese Scholars and Students Association (VSSA)
https://forms.gle/G9dBfohQRVNa24Ag8.
Alice Hardie Stevens Center at the Laramie Plains Museum
603 Ivinson
Laramie, Wyoming 82070
307-742-4488
lpmdirector@laramiemuseum.org
laramiemuseum.org