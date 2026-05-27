World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is observed annually on June 15 to raise global awareness about the abuse, neglect, and exploitation of older adults. It serves as a call to action for communities to promote dignity, safety, and stronger support systems for the aging population
Wyoming Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming Department of Health, Department of Family Services and the Wyoming Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program
3072877757
patricia.hall1@wyo.gov
Artist Group Info
patricia.hall1@wyo.gov
Wyoming Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program
2300 Capitol Ave 4th floorCheyenne, Wyoming 82002
3072877757
patricia.hall1@wyo.gov