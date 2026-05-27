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World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is observed annually on June 15 to raise global awareness about the abuse, neglect, and exploitation of older adults. It serves as a call to action for communities to promote dignity, safety, and stronger support systems for the aging population

Wyoming Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Wyoming Department of Health, Department of Family Services and the Wyoming Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program
3072877757
patricia.hall1@wyo.gov
https://health.wyo.gov/aging/communityliving/providerresources/elder-abuse-prevention/

Artist Group Info

patricia.hall1@wyo.gov
Wyoming Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program
2300 Capitol Ave 4th floor
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002
3072877757
patricia.hall1@wyo.gov
https://health.wyo.gov/aging/communityliving/providerresources/elder-abuse-prevention/