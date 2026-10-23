Womentum’s "JOY as Your Greatest Competitive Advantage" workshop - Jackson

What if JOY isn’t something you have to wait for or earn once everything falls into place? What if it’s an inner resource you can draw on at any time to navigate pressure, uncertainty, and adversity, while opening yourself to possibilities you hadn’t imagined?

Join Womentum for the first workshop in our Leadership Summit Series "JOY as Your Greatest Competitive Advantage." The engaging, experiential 90-minute workshop will be facilitated by Jan Hoath, The JOY Alchemist, speaker, leadership mentor, and bestselling author of JOY, Anyway.

Through storytelling, reflection, and small-group exercises, we’ll explore JOY as an underrated leadership superpower. Together, we’ll challenge assumptions about what JOY means, discover ways to access it from within, and consider how authenticity and vulnerability can expand our capacity to lead.

You’ll leave with practical tools and a personal commitment to bring more JOY into your life and leadership, along with meaningful connections to others exploring the same possibilities.

Meet the Facilitator — Jan Hoath, The JOY Alchemist, is a speaker, facilitator, leadership mentor, mindfulness teacher, and bestselling author of JOY, Anyway. For more than 18 years, she has helped leaders navigate challenge, change, and adversity with greater resilience, humanity, and purpose. Through meaningful storytelling, experiential practices, and her signature JOY Prism™ framework, Jan invites us to embrace the full spectrum of being human and discover that JOY isn’t the absence of adversity; it’s a way of meeting life fully, anyway.