"What Bison See" Viewing - Cody

A new film documenting the recovery of bison migration in Yellowstone from a bison-eye-view is playing on September 11 at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. What Bison See gives an unprecedented view into the work of Yellowstone National Park biologists who outfitted bison with HD cameras to record their migrations. Appetizers before the show and a cash bar to follow with a raffle item valued at $500. Doors open at 6:30 PM. Show starts at 7:00. The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. First come, first serve. More information at Migration Initiative DOT ORG or on the Wyoming Migration Initiative social media.