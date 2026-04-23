War in the Middle East and Energy Security: A conversation with Skip York - Laramie

What does war in the Middle East mean for energy security globally and in the U.S.? Please join us for an engaging conversation with energy expert and UW alumnus Harold "Skip" York.

Skip York is a Nonresident Fellow in Energy and Global Oil at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy, and he is chief energy strategist at Turner Mason & Company, an energy consulting and advisory firm. Dr. York was formerly head of Commodity Strategy for Petroleum at BHP, and he has experience working with ExxonMobil, McKinsey & Company, Charles River Associates, and Wood Mackenzie. Dr. York received his undergraduate degree in economics from UW, and he holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Virginia.

Assistant Professor of Economics Matt Burgess will moderate, and the event will be a live-taping of the Grounded, Not Divided podcast. https://guidedcivicrevival.substack.com/s/grounded-not-divided

More information here: https://uwyo.trumba.com/engage-uw/War-in-the-Middle-East-and-Energy-Security-A-conversation-with-Skip-York/E200507207