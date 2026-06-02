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Voter Registration & Information Fair - Laramie

Voter Registration & Information Fair - Laramie

Voter Registration & Information Fair- Open to the public
Monday, October 5, 2026 - UW Union Breezeway 10:00 am—2:00 pm
GET REGISTERED
Must bring one of the following:
• Wyo ID; or
• Out-of-state Real ID & WY student housing verification; utility bill, bank statement; other gov doc with your name and WY address; or
• Out-of-state ID, one of the docs in #2, and proof of US citizenship. For a full list of acceptable forms of ID and documents to register to vote, see letsvotewyo.org

GET INFORMED
Information on local, state, and national races and ballot initiatives.
General Election - Nov. 3, 2026
Early Voting Starts - Oct. 6, 2026
Sponsored by ASUW, UW Faculty Senate, & UW Staff Senate

UW Union Breezeway
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

University of Wyoming
307-766-4121
uwpres@uwyo.edu
https://www.uwyo.edu/president/
UW Union Breezeway
1000 University Ave
Laramie, Wyoming 82071
(307) 766-3160
wyounion@uwyo.edu
https://www.uwyo.edu/union/index.html