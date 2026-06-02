Voter Registration & Information Fair - Laramie

Voter Registration & Information Fair- Open to the public

Monday, October 5, 2026 - UW Union Breezeway 10:00 am—2:00 pm

GET REGISTERED

Must bring one of the following:

• Wyo ID; or

• Out-of-state Real ID & WY student housing verification; utility bill, bank statement; other gov doc with your name and WY address; or

• Out-of-state ID, one of the docs in #2, and proof of US citizenship. For a full list of acceptable forms of ID and documents to register to vote, see letsvotewyo.org

GET INFORMED

Information on local, state, and national races and ballot initiatives.

General Election - Nov. 3, 2026

Early Voting Starts - Oct. 6, 2026

Sponsored by ASUW, UW Faculty Senate, & UW Staff Senate

