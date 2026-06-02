Voter Registration & Information Fair - Laramie
Voter Registration & Information Fair - Laramie
Voter Registration & Information Fair- Open to the public
Monday, October 5, 2026 - UW Union Breezeway 10:00 am—2:00 pm
GET REGISTERED
Must bring one of the following:
• Wyo ID; or
• Out-of-state Real ID & WY student housing verification; utility bill, bank statement; other gov doc with your name and WY address; or
• Out-of-state ID, one of the docs in #2, and proof of US citizenship. For a full list of acceptable forms of ID and documents to register to vote, see letsvotewyo.org
GET INFORMED
Information on local, state, and national races and ballot initiatives.
General Election - Nov. 3, 2026
Early Voting Starts - Oct. 6, 2026
Sponsored by ASUW, UW Faculty Senate, & UW Staff Senate
UW Union Breezeway
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
University of Wyoming
307-766-4121
uwpres@uwyo.edu
UW Union Breezeway
1000 University AveLaramie, Wyoming 82071
(307) 766-3160
wyounion@uwyo.edu